3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 369,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,954. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

