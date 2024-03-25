452 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 452 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $351.78 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

