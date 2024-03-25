5,000 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after buying an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 775,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

