68,848 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Acquired by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.8% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

