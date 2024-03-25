Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.20 and last traded at $124.76. Approximately 1,102,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,692,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,786 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $782,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

