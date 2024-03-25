Absci’s (ABSI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 159.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

ABSI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 348,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,158. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,933.65% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Absci will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Absci news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Absci by 538.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Absci by 1,314.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

