ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.12.

ACAD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.77. 338,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $335,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 188,080 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after buying an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 57,555 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

