Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.00.

ACN stock opened at $337.50 on Thursday. Accenture has a one year low of $259.30 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Accenture by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

