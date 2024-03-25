Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.40

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.90 ($0.50), with a volume of 3518619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.30 ($0.49).

Accrol Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.09. The firm has a market cap of £124.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3,842.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50.

About Accrol Group

(Get Free Report)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.