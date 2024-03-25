Adrian V. Mitchell Sells 13,249 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. 6,200,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,771. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy's had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Macy's's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile



Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

