Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADVM. Mizuho raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 696,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

