Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 million-$7.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 million. Aehr Test Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480- EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,370,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,823. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

