Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.56. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.38.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.