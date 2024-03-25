AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 15th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

AFC Gamma has a payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of AFCG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.12. 152,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,586. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 42.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

