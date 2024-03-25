AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 99.9% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MITT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $181.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
