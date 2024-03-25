AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Mar 24 Dividend of $0.12 on April 9th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a mar 24 dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 978.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

