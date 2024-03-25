Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.29.

Shares of APD stock opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day moving average is $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

