Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 150795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
Ajax Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50.
About Ajax Resources
Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ajax Resources
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ajax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.