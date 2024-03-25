Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 150795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Ajax Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50.

About Ajax Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.