Alan Schriesheim Sells 26,000 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HEICO stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.40. The stock had a trading volume of 207,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,804. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day moving average is $175.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
