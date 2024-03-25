Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Insider Brendan W. Larkin Purchases 53,527 Shares

Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) insider Brendan W. Larkin purchased 53,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,780.11 ($63,373.79).

Albion Development VCT Stock Performance

Shares of Albion Development VCT stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 85.50 ($1.09). 12,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,434. The company has a market capitalization of £115.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 0.04. Albion Development VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.88.

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

