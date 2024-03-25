Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Insider Brendan W. Larkin Purchases 53,527 Shares

Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) insider Brendan W. Larkin purchased 53,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,780.11 ($63,373.79).
Albion Development VCT Stock Performance
Shares of Albion Development VCT stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 85.50 ($1.09). 12,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,434. The company has a market capitalization of £115.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 0.04. Albion Development VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.88.
About Albion Development VCT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Albion Development VCT
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Development VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Development VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.