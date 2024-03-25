Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Alcoa worth $40,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alcoa by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Alcoa by 90.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 31.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.0 %

Alcoa stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.04. 3,598,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.