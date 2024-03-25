Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Buys 1,250,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,050,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $275,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

DIS stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.47. 5,401,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,453,650. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

