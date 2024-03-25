Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Invests $184.86 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 280,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,859,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $727.87. 635,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $639.43. The company has a market capitalization of $322.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

