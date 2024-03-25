Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Invests $92.34 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,340,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.50% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.88. 1,973,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

