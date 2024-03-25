Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Purchases 350,000 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $161,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.59. The stock had a trading volume of 212,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,561. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.09.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

