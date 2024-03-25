Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Purchases 775,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 193.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 0.24% of Analog Devices worth $233,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.78. The company had a trading volume of 466,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,187. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.24. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

