ALEX Lab (ALEX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $152.49 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $152.49 million and $5.12 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALEX Lab has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.42520991 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,454,177.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

