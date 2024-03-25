Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Alico has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alico to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of ALCO stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $28.91. 2,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $220.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. Alico has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Alico will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alico by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alico by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

