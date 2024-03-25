Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

ALIT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 81.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 144,573 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 229.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 196,160 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 387.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 385,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 306,257 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

