Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$87.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.77.

Shares of ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$63.15 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The stock has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

