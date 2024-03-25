Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High at $276.10

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 276.10 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 352 ($4.48), with a volume of 1021898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.99 ($4.52).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.95.

In related news, insider Simon Davis purchased 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £9,946.53 ($12,662.67). In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Simon Davis acquired 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.53 ($12,662.67). Also, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £16,100 ($20,496.50). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,486 shares of company stock worth $4,156,027. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

