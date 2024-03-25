Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.
Several brokerages have commented on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Allogene Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ALLO stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $720.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.81.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allogene Therapeutics
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.