Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,259 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $720.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.81.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.