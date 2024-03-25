Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $150.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

