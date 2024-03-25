Altria Group (NYSE:MO) & Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Critical Review

Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altria Group $24.48 billion 3.11 $8.13 billion $4.57 9.46

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A Altria Group 33.21% -244.55% 23.71%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Pyxus International and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pyxus International and Altria Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 N/A Altria Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Altria Group has a consensus price target of $46.82, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Altria Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Pyxus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Altria Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Altria Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altria Group beats Pyxus International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand. It sells its products to distributors, as well as large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

