Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.99 and last traded at $179.60. 11,112,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 44,496,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

