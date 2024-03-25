Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.62.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 81,031 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $124,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 879,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

