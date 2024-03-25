AMEN Properties, Inc. (AMEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 3.85 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $15.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
AMEN Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMEN opened at $460.00 on Monday. AMEN Properties has a 1-year low of $366.00 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.10 and its 200-day moving average is $462.88.
About AMEN Properties
