AMEN Properties, Inc. (AMEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 3.85 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $15.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

AMEN Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMEN opened at $460.00 on Monday. AMEN Properties has a 1-year low of $366.00 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.10 and its 200-day moving average is $462.88.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

About AMEN Properties

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.