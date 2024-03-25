Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $422.83.

NYSE AMP opened at $430.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.94 and a 200-day moving average of $365.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $437.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

