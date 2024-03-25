Ameris Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

ABCB stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $47.33. 8,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

