Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $277.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.32. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

