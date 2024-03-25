Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.67. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

