Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Evercore ISI

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.35. 2,968,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amphenol by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

