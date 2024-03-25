Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.34

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 115942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $824.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 424,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,366,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

