Analysts Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT at $225.19

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $192.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,876.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,876.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $64,564,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,509,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

