Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) PT at $144.75

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of LEN opened at $166.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.09. Lennar has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

