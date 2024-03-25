Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target at $23.23

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. Nevro has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

