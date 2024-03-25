Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $127.83

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.0 %

SAIC opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.28. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.