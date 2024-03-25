Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT at $105.50

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,287,000 after purchasing an additional 947,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.