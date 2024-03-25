Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of AND traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$43.20. 2,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,007. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.76 and a 52-week high of C$53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.64.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
