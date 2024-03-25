ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.81

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.81 and last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 22598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,897,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $541,055.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 907,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,203,330.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,536 shares of company stock worth $7,943,477. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,074,000 after purchasing an additional 156,594 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

